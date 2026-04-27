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West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has insisted that the Hammers have got a never say die attitude, which came to the fore in the recent win over Everton.

With Tottenham Hotspur winning away at Wolves, when Everton levelled on Saturday, the Hammers were inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Tomas Soucek opened the scoring in the 51st minute, but the Toffees equalised through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 88th minute, however, Callum Wilson scored in the 92nd minute to win three crucial points for West Ham and take them back above Spurs.

West Ham are currently just two points above the relegation zone and Hammers’ left-back El Hadj Malick Diouf believes the battle for Premier League survival is in their hands.

Bowen claimed West Ham have a never die attitude, which helped them to keep going even when it looked like they were going to drop points at the London Stadium at one point.

The West Ham captain believes that the Hammers need to rely on themselves and make sure that they keep going when the going gets tough.

Bowen said on West Ham’s official website: “We’ve got a kind of never say die attitude.

Club Appearances West Ham United 276 Hull City 131 Hereford United 8 Jarrod Bowen’s appearances by club

“As disappointing as it was to be holding onto a lead, which is normal in a game, and then to be 1-1 and looking like you’re going to drop the points, you just have to keep going.

“You keep going. You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to make it happen.

“I’ve always said that we’re the ones that have got to make it happen.

“We’re the ones that have got to win games and we’ve done that.”

With Tottenham grabbing their first win of 2026 and showing signs of improvement under Roberto De Zerbi, West Ham’s margin for error may have now become a lot smaller.

Nuno has been able to guide West Ham away from the relegation zone with positive performances in recent months and the Hammers are currently unbeaten in their last three matches in the Premier League.

The Portuguese boss next takes West Ham to face London rivals Brentford with Tottenham now breathing down the Hammers’ necks.

Following the Brentford meeting, West Ham take on Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leeds United in a tough looking run in.