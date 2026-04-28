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Newcastle United could potentially agree to loan out goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos once again, though a permanent transfer is also on the table.

There is expected to be significant change at Newcastle over the course of the summer transfer window and between the sticks is an area which could also see arrivals and departures.

Aaron Ramsdale is only on loan at Newcastle from Southampton, while Nick Pope is now 34 years old.

Mark Gillespie is also 34, with John Ruddy sitting at 39 years old, and Newcastle are expected to move to bring in at least one more goalkeeper.

Greek shot-stopper Vlachodimos is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla, having headed to Spain in search of the regular game time which was elusive at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been picking up the majority of Vlachodimos’ wages during his loan spell in Spain and Sevilla are looking at ways to keep the Greek after his good performances in goal.

Vlachodimos still being at Newcastle into next season is not something which is widely expected with a permanent departure on the table, but according to Sky Deutschland, ‘a loan is also possible’ for the goalkeeper.

Club Appearances Benfica 225 Panathinaikos 63 Sevilla 30 Nottingham Forest 7 Stuttgart 3 Newcastle United 1 Odysseas Vlachodimos’ appearances by club

With a contract at St James’ Park which runs through until the summer of 2028 and has an option for another year on top, Newcastle could agree to let the shot-stopper spend another season on loan.

Whether Newcastle would be prepared to continue to subsidise his wages at the current level is unclear.

Sevilla will surely be the front-runners to keep hold of the Greek custodian and the club’s sporting director is keen to get a deal done.

Los Rojiblancos though continue to battle against the drop from La Liga and sit inside the relegation zone with a further five games left to play.

Slipping down into the second tier would likely spell the end of their hopes of keeping hold of the 32-year-old.

Vlachodimos has so far managed to keep four clean sheets in La Liga to aid Sevilla’s cause, but his last clean sheet came in February.

Sevilla are next due to host Real Sociedad in La Liga at the weekend.