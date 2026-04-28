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Former Derby County forward Cameron Jerome has voiced his admiration for John Eustace, hailing the Rams’ transformation this season and their rise since his arrival as nothing short of magnificent.

The 46-year-old took charge of the Pride Park outfit last February, leaving Blackburn Rovers during a playoff push to sign a three-year deal, tasked with keeping the Rams in the Championship, a job he duly delivered on, with one former EFL striker tipping a bright future ahead.

This season, 20 wins under Eustace have lifted them to eighth, while five victories in their last eight games have pulled them into contention alongside Wrexham and Hull City for the final playoff spot.

Up next, Sheffield United visit Pride Park to close out the regular season, and with the Tigers and Red Dragons just a point ahead, any slip combined with a result for Eustace’s side could yet secure a playoff place.

Jerome expressed strong admiration for the Rams boss, describing him as an outstanding Championship manager with a consistently impressive track record and questioning why he has yet to be handed one of the division’s top jobs.

He also reflected on the progress made since Eustace’s arrival at Pride Park, from a relegation battle to competing for a top-six finish, praising a campaign that still holds the promise of a dream ending.

The 39-year-old said on EFL All Access (39:15): “I really am an admirer of John Eustace

Club managed Kidderminster Harriers QPR Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Derby County Clubs John Eustace has managed

“I think he is a fantastic manager at this level, I think his track record is really, really good and I’m surprised he’s never really had the opportunity to go for one of the top top jobs on offer in this division.

“But one of my former clubs, Derby, it’s fantastic to see them doing so well and he alludes to it there in his interview, the progression the football club has been on over the last 14 months since he’s been there, it’s been magnificent.”

Winter loan signing Sammie Szmodics admitted the chance to work under Eustace was a major factor in his decision to join Derby and the manager does appear to be a strong factor in the Rams’ favour in the transfer market.

With one former Rams star insisting the playoff charge will now be defined by the squad’s character, and with their fate resting on slip-ups elsewhere, the challenge is clear for the Pride Park outfit, though Sam Parkin still believes they have an outside shot at pulling it off.