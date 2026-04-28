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Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has edged closer to a return to management in England after giving the green light to progress talks with Burnley.

Gerrard turned down a return to Rangers earlier this season, despite Ibrox chiefs holding talks to try to tempt him back north of the border.

Ultimately, Rangers handed Danny Rohl only his second managerial job and the jury remains out on the German.

Soon though Gerrard could be off the managerial market, with Burnley now chasing him.

Scott Parker’s side were officially condemned to the drop following a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at Turf Moor last week, with four matches still remaining in the campaign.

Burnley’s hierarchy are now firmly focused on appointing a figure capable not only of delivering an immediate promotion push but also of building a sustainable project to ensure long-term Premier League stability.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Gerrard, who has been out of management since leaving Al-Ettifaq in January 2025, has now ‘given the green light’ for talks with Burnley to move forward.

The former England international forged his managerial reputation at Ibrox, having been appointed manager in 2018, where he built a strong and consistent side.

That culminated in him guiding Rangers to an unbeaten Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 campaign and re-establishing their domestic authority.

Managerial job Liverpool U18s Rangers Aston Villa Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard’s managerial jobs

However, Gerrard’s subsequent spell at Aston Villa, his first job in England, proved far more challenging, with his tenure ending midway through the 2022/23 season as the club sat 17th, a period that dented his managerial reputation.

Gerrard though has also attracted attention from another English club in the shape of Bristol City, where Roy Hodgson has been holding the fort.

Relegation is also expected to trigger a significant squad reshuffle at Burnley ahead of life in the Championship, with Lesley Ugochukwu already drawing interest from Galatasaray over a potential loan move.

If an agreement is reached between Burnley and Gerrard, his intent will be to replicate the success he enjoyed at Ibrox, which could prove a defining chapter in his managerial career to re-establish his standing in English football.