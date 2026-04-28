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Sunderland and boss Regis Le Bris have already made solid plans for the summer transfer window, focusing on fewer signings that they believe can have a ‘high impact’.

The Black Cats have shocked many this season by defying predictions they would be in a relegation battle and comfortably securing their Premier League status.

Key to that was a successful transfer window last summer, where they signed a host of players to strengthen the squad, with an emphasis on youth.

Le Bris’ success at the Stadium of Light has seen him linked with the job at Chelsea, but the 50-year-old has ‘absolutely’ no interest in the head coach role at Stamford Bridge.

Sunderland will need to avoid any slippage of standards in the Premier League next season and once again what they do in the summer will be key, amid interest remaining in defender Jhon Lucumi.

The Black Cats have already made a structured plan for the summer transfer window, with Le Bris working closely with Florent Ghisolfi and regular meetings with scouts to bring in priority targets at the Stadium of Light, according to French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Last summer, Sunderland brought in a host of players to beef up their squad, but this time they want to focus on fewer signings, but players who will have a ‘high impact’ on the team.

Player Age Simon Moore 35 Granit Xhaka 33 Reinildo 32 Luke O’Nien 31 Oldest players in the Sunderland squad

However, the transfer strategy could change depending on the number of departures in the summer and potential European qualification.

With just four games to go, Sunderland are just three points away from the European spots, and will want to finish as high as possible, because European football will help them present a more attractive deal to their priority targets.

Sunderland pulled off a key coup last summer by landing Granit Xhaka, who has been a huge influence on the young side at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris highlighted his importance as early as October, while Xhaka then lauded the club’s atmosphere for helping Sunderland put in another three to four per cent in games.

The Swiss midfielder has become a firm fan favourite and it is a love affair that goes both ways, with Xhaka dubbing the Sunderland supporters ‘real fans, not tourists’.