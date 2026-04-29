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Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ‘now close’ to agreeing personal terms with Juventus, with the Bianconeri expected to then hold talks with the Reds over a transfer fee.

Alisson has endured a difficult season at Anfield, with two separate hamstring injuries this term, which forced him to miss nine games in total.

Now 33, Alisson’s contract expires in June 2027 and there has been increasing talk he could move on from Anfield in the summer, despite still being widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

The Brazilian shot-stopper garnered interest from AC Milan, and the Rossoneri did make contact with the Reds in December last year.

Alisson has been pivotal between the sticks for Liverpool, but Juventus are putting in a big push to land him and boss Luciano Spalletti is a huge fan.

Juventus have been holding talks with Alisson’s representatives and, according to Italian journalist Michele De Blasis, they are ‘now close’ to a final agreement on a contract.

It is also suggested that Juventus will hold talks with Liverpool when the personal terms are agreed, with the Reds looking for a fee of just €15m.

Goalkeeper Age Michele Di Gregorio 28 Mattia Perin 33 Carlo Pinsoglio 36 Juventus’ current goalkeepers

Liverpool are yet to make a final call on Alisson’s future, but with the Reds likely to let go of him in the summer, interest from Saudi clubs could be reignited, as the 33-year-old was pursued by Saudi sides two summers ago.

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been deployed between the sticks in the absence of Alisson and has featured in 18 games so far this season.

Selling Alisson would be a big call to make for Liverpool, who have been under immense scrutiny for dismantling Jurgen Klopp’s squad under Arne Slot, with the process set to accelerate this summer.

Despite Mohamed Salah having a year left on his contract, Liverpool are letting him leave on a free transfer, while Andrew Robertson is also going.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table and looking to secure their spot in the Champions League next season with only four games remaining.

Slot has been under major pressure, but is being backed by the club’s owners FSG.