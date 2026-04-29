Burak Kara/Getty Images

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has decided to reward goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir with an improved contract as the club move to secure the Tottenham Hotspur target’s long term future.

Cakir, who attracted interest from England last summer, opted to join Galatasaray last summer for a fee in the region of €27m from Trabzonspor.

The 30-year-old has kept eleven clean sheets in 37 appearances, putting himself firmly on Spurs’ radar, with his team-mates Gabriel Sara and Baris Yilmaz also added to the club’s shortlist.

Galatasaray, however, have set a €40m price tag on the Turkish goalkeeper, with anything below that unlikely to be considered, while interest from Inter Milan has further complicated matters for Tottenham.

According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk, Ozbek is now determined to reward Cakir after a series of standout performances, viewing him as a match winning presence and planning to improve his salary at the end of the season.

The president wants to make sure the shot-stopper is rewarded and shown how much he is valued by the club.

The new pay level could well ensure that the goalkeeper does not actively push to move on from Galatasaray in the summer, despite the interest in him.

Goalkeeper Nationality Guglielmo Vicario Italian Antonin Kinsky Czech Brandon Austin American Tottenham’s goalkeeping options

Tottenham though are expected to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, with Guglielmo Vicario widely tipped to leave.

Italian giants Inter Milan are looking at taking Vicario back to Serie A and have already started to lay the groundwork on a possible deal.

Antonin Kinsky, who has been between the sticks of late following an injury to Vicario, attracted interest in the January transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side’s immediate priority remains survival with four rounds left, but even if they retain their Premier League status, convincing Cakir could prove difficult, with Galatasaray preparing to improve his terms.

De Zerbi also has Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio in mind, though a move would be difficult as the player is focused on remaining at the Old Lady.