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Juventus ‘will send a new offer’ to Tottenham Hotspur target Marcos Senesi ‘in the coming hours’ as they look to tempt the Bournemouth defender to Italy.

Senesi began his career at San Lorenzo in Argentina, before joining Dutch side Feyenoord in 2019, and then arrived in England in 2022 at Bournemouth for a fee of €15m.

This season, the 28-year-old centre-back has been a key member of Andoni Iraola’s side, making 35 appearances in all competitions and also providing five assists in the process.

The Argentine defender’s contract is set to expire in June and a host of clubs are looking to lure him away from the Vitality Stadium on a free transfer, viewing him as a bargain option.

Senesi is widely linked with Tottenham, who are expected to see significant change over the summer, but has also garnered interest from Fenerbahce, who are ready to meet his wage demands.

Juventus are in the race to sign Senesi and are in touch with his entourage over a deal, with their interest now stepped up another notch.

‘In the coming hours’, Juventus ‘will send a new offer’ to Senesi to try to convince him to join them in the summer, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Player Country Marcos Senesi Argentina Julio Soler Argentina Evanilson Brazil Rayan Brazil South American players at Bournemouth

Whether the new proposal which the Italians put on the table for the centre-back is good enough to close out the deal remains to be seen.

It is unclear which other clubs tracking Senesi have reached the stage of sending a proposal over to his entourage and Juventus may well want to steal a march on the competition.

Senesi has been a brilliant signing for Bournemouth due to his ability to play line-breaking passes from the heart of defence and also providing a strong aerial presence in the box.

Tottenham could potentially see Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven leave in the summer, while there continue to be doubts about Radu Dragusin.

It has been suggested Tottenham are prepared to cut their asking price for Dragusin to help a move happen.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has already insisted that Kevin Danso will be at the club next term.

De Zerbi will hope Senesi can join them, but Juventus are pushing hard for the Argentine.