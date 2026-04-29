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Leeds United remain keen on Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, but are facing substantial competition for his signature.

Daniel Farke has been a firm fan of doing business in Germany and an impressive season delivered at Elland Road from the manager is set to see him be an influential figure again in the transfer window.

The tactician has big influence over Leeds’ business in the market and defender Doekhi is someone who has been on the club’s radar for some time.

Leeds stepped up their interest in Doekhi in January, with an eye on his expiring contract at Union Berlin which means he is set to be a free agent in the summer.

Now, as the summer window approaches, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds remain keen on the defender.

Doekhi is wanted by PIF-backed clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Borussia Dortmund are interested and ‘Leeds United also keen’ on scooping him up.

Clubs backed by PIF in Saudi Arabia are looking at budget cuts as the Kingdom pulls back on excessive spending in football though and how that might affect their pursuit of Doekhi is unclear.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Heading to the Premier League with Leeds could well be an attractive proposition for the defender, especially with the Whites having further put themselves on the map with their run to the FA Cup semi-final.

Doekhi has long been chased by English club and was wanted by a host of sides when he was just 18 years old.

The Dutchman, who has not yet been capped at international level by the Netherlands, linked up with Union Berlin from Vitesse in 2022.

Leeds could see some strengthening in their centre-back position over the course of the summer.

Farke switching to a back three has meant a need for more centre-backs, with full-back James Justin often slotting into the back three when needed.

There are also question marks over the future of Sebastiaan Bornauw, who was linked with a return to Germany in the winter transfer window amid a lack of game time.

Farke has made clear he did tell Bornauw he would be a backup option, but the lack of games is likely to have disappointed the defender.