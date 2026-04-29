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Napoli could loan out Nottingham Forest striker Lorenzo Lucca again in the summer following an underwhelming spell at the City Ground.

Lucca arrived at the City Ground from Napoli in the winter transfer window to bolster the Tricky Trees’ attack, with an option to buy clause included in the deal.

The 25-year-old striker has made only seven appearances in all competitions this term, scoring one goal, and has failed to break into Nottingham Forest’s starting eleven under Vitor Pereira.

Nottingham Forest will need to cough up €35m to trigger the option, a scenario that seems highly unlikely, and Napoli have dropped Lucca’s asking price in the hope of offloading him this summer.

The Serie A side are keen to find a new home for Lucca and it has been suggested it is ‘almost impossible’ that the 25-year-old will stay at the club.

Napoli have been looking to sell Lucca, even for a reduced fee, but now that position could have softened further.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Areanapoli), Lucca could even be loaned out once again by Napoli.

Even on loan it appears unlikely that Nottingham Forest would look at keeping hold of Lucca into next season.

Club Appearances Udinese 75 Pisa 35 Palermo 30 Napoli 23 Brescia 19 Ajax 16 Nottingham Forest 7 Vicenza 3 Lorenzo Lucca’s appearances by club

However, there is still time for the Italian to change minds at Nottingham Forest as they fight to survive in the Premier League and win the Europa League.

Lucca has played regularly for Nottingham Forest in the Europa League, but was an unused substitute in both legs of the quarter-final against FC Porto.

In the last few games, the Tricky Trees have been in good form and secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League to increase the gap over the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest could also part ways with Dan Ndoye in the summer, with Italian side Inter Milan monitoring his situation at the City Ground.

Napoli only signed Lucca last summer, but he has made no impact at all at the club and is unlikely to still be there next term.