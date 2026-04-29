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Hamburg manager Merlin Polzin has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic is on the road to recovery after returning to individual training ahead of Saturday’s clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old arrived at Tottenham last summer from Hajduk Split and swiftly pursued a loan move, aware he would sit behind Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the pecking order, with Hamburg emerging as an appealing destination.

The Croatian centre-back has since become a key figure in defence under the manager Polzin, making 27 appearances this season and contributing six goal involvements in the Bundesliga.

A knee injury sustained in training has sidelined him since 8th April, with the three matches he subsequently missed all ending in defeat, most notably a 3-1 derby loss against Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on 18th April.

Initially feared to be serious, concerns were eased last week when Hamburg’s sporting director confirmed Vuskovic would return before the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was spotted back on the training pitch on Tuesday, albeit working individually under rehab coach Sebastian Capel, offering a timely boost for Die Rothosen, who sit 15th and remain locked in a relegation fight, with renewed hope over his return.

Polzin offered an update on Vuskovic’s recovery, expressing cautious optimism as the defender’s workload is gradually increased in a structured rehabilitation plan.

Club played for Hajduk Split Radomiak Radom Westerlo Hamburg Clubs Luka Vuskovic has played for

The 35-year-old tactician confirmed the Spurs loanee will continue his recovery work alongside Capel, with encouraging signs emerging as the pain has eased and his determination to return to action remains strong.

However, despite clear progress in his rehabilitation, he underlined that it remains unclear what it will ultimately mean for Saturday’s availability when they face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Polzin was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild: “The hope is there that we can gradually increase that.

“We want to build it up sensibly.

“He will also work with rehab trainer Sebastian Capel tomorrow, and then we’ll see how it develops.

“It gives me confidence and a good feeling that I know that the pain has subsided and that he really wants to be on the pitch and has been able to take the next steps.

“I don’t know yet what that means for Saturday”

Although Spurs have made it clear they view the Croatian as part of their long-term plans and are reluctant to entertain a permanent exit, interest in the four-time capped defender continues to grow.

Bayern Munich are among those monitoring his situation, though the player is aware regular game time in Bavaria may be limited, while Barcelona are also circling as they consider him a potential replacement for Andreas Christensen, aided by Joan Laporta’s connection to his agent.

For now, any decision on the 19-year-old’s future is likely to be deferred, with Tottenham fully focused on their relegation battle, sitting two points adrift of safety with four pivotal games remaining.