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Journalist Gordon Parks has suggested that Rangers’ reliance on Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore underlines the broader narrative of their title push, though he views the attacker as “fantastic.”

The talented winger arrived in Glasgow from London in the summer on a season-long loan, but endured a slow start at Ibrox, with one former striker singling him out while criticising Rangers’ underwhelming summer recruitment.

Since the appointment of Danny Rohl, Moore has grown into his role, establishing himself as a key figure in the squad with 43 appearances this season, returning six goals and three assists, with the Spurs loanee admitting he is relishing life under the German.

Silencing his doubters, he has drawn comparisons to Jack Grealish for his style of play, while another former Ger highlighted his ability to consistently trouble defenders.

In Sunday’s first post-split clash, Motherwell secured a 3-2 win at Ibrox, with the English attacker introduced after the interval and still making his mark with a shot on target and a flawless dribble success rate.

Parks believes that the Spurs talent has exceeded expectations at Ibrox, making an immediate and telling impact despite his age.

He suggested that Rangers leaning on the 18-year-old to fuel their title charge points to a broader issue within the squad, but hailed the teenager for endearing himself to supporters with his fearless intent to take on opponents.

England level Caps England U15s 4 England U16s 15 England U17s 12 England U19s 11 England levels Mikey Moore has played at

Highlighting his latest cameo off the bench against Motherwell, the 53-year-old noted how Moore wasted little time driving at defenders and looking to impose himself on the game.

Parks said on PLZ Soccer (21:49): “He’s been fantastic and he’s surpassed the expectations.

“The fact that Rangers are going to an 18-year-old to try and drag them to the title tells another side of the story at Rangers at the moment.

“But he’s come in, the fans have absolutely taken to him because he does something that nobody in that Rangers team has got the courage to do, go and eliminate players, go and get yourself involved, be the spark.

“He did it again on Sunday, came off the bench, and he immediately tried to drive at players.”

The Light Blues remain firmly in the title hunt with four games to play, sitting on 69 points after their setback against the Steelmen, just behind Celtic on 70 and leaders Hearts on 73.

Gordon Dalziel has backed Moore to be a potential game-changer, insisting he could prove pivotal if Rangers are to get their hands on the trophy.

Despite his standout campaign, even if the Ibrox side wish to keep him, Tottenham have not included an option to make the move permanent.

With his parent club locked in a Premier League survival battle, any decision on the 18-year-old’s future is likely to be delayed until the end of the season, hinging on which division they will be competing in next term.