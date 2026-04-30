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Hamburg boss Merlin Polzin has revealed the club do not want to take any ‘risky decisions’ and are trying to find a ‘smart solution’ for the return of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old centre-back began his career at Croatian club Hajduk Split and officially joined Spurs in the summer of 2025, but swiftly went out on loan at Hamburg in the same window.

Vuskovic has become an integral part of Polzin’s Hamburg side, making 27 appearances, while contributing to six goal involvements from the backline.

However, the Croatian international suffered a knee injury, which was initially feared to be serious, but the Hamburg sporting director claimed there were positive chances Vuskovic would play for the Bundesliga side again this season.

Vuskovic came back to train with the club on Tuesday after missing three games and Polzin revealed that the 19-year-old is working on his recovery under rehab coach Sebastian Capel at the moment.

Polzin has now confirmed that Vuskovic is now able to participate in all the training sessions, while making pain-free progress, but the club are not going to take any ‘risky decisions’ and are now trying to find a ‘smart solution’ which benefits both parties.

The German manager also shed light on their constant communication with parent club Spurs and the experts monitoring Vuskovic’s development at the moment.

Game Competition Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Bundesliga Freiburg (H) Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen (A) Bundesliga Hamburg’s final three games

Polzin said to German daily Bild: “Luka has been able to participate in almost all training sessions with the team. He has definitely made progress and is pain-free.

“Of course, we don’t want to make any risky decisions.

“Luka has the option of returning to the matchday squad.

“We’re trying to find a smart solution that benefits both him and us.

“It is our duty and our understanding to maintain close communication with the club and the player.

“We have been in constant contact.

“The experts are also commenting on the respective issues.

“Since he is back in training, we can assume that everyone is on the same page.”

Hamburg will travel to the Deutsche Bank Park to lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt next and will want to get a positive result with or without Vuskovic to increase the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Spurs also find themselves in a relegation battle with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and a former top-flight star believes that the Lilywhites have ‘finally woken up’ to reality.

Vuskovic’s contract with Spurs run until June 2026 and it has been suggested that the 19-year-old is seen as a key player for the future at the club.

Besides that, it is believed that Vuskovic’s chances of staying in Hamburg are ‘less than one per cent’, and he will most likely return to Spurs this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Vuslovic will make an appearance for Hamburg again this season, with only three games to go in the Bundesliga.