Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Burnley have made a managerial change before Friday night’s meeting with Leeds United, with Scott Parker departing by mutual consent.

Parker guided Burnley back to the Premier League from the Championship, but was unable to save the Clarets from relegation this season.

Burnley were officially relegated from the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at Turf Moor last week.

Leeds have been preparing to host Burnley at Elland Road on Friday as they look for crucial points in the battle to stay up.

Now Daniel Farke will have to plan for a Burnley side without Parker in charge, with Mike Jackson now in interim charge.

Jackson had a spell as Burnley boss in 2022, when Sean Dyche was sacked, but Farke will have little to go on as to how the 52-year-old might set up the Clarets.

Parker led the Clarets to a 33-match unbeaten run in the Championship last season, while keeping 30 clean sheets, but was unable to transition the club’s success in the second tier to the Premier League.

Result Competition Burnley 2-0 Leeds United Premier League Burnley 0-0 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 0-1 Burnley Championship Last three Burnley-Leeds United meetings

Leeds will have been looking at the Burnley game as a good chance to pick up three points, despite the absence of Gabriel Gudmundsson, but the jury is out on how the managerial change will affect the visitors.

The Whites have tough games ahead, especially against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, with both Spurs and the Hammers locked in a relegation battle at the moment.

Besides that, they will also face Brighton, who are currently pushing to secure European football next season under manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Leeds were recently knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the semi-final, and club captain Ethan Ampadu has urged his teammates to use the defeat as motivation to make the final push for Premier League survival.

It is unclear who Burnley will appoint as the manager for next season, as the Clarets will also want to put an end to their recent back-to-back promotions and relegations dilemma.