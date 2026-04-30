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Celtic are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Swedish defender Zinedin Smajlovic but are said to be facing competition for his signature.

Smajlovic made his debut for minnows Taby FK in 2023, making 13 appearances and notching up five goals in the Ettan Norra, the northern section of the Swedish third tier.

His performances during his first senior appearances saw him earn a move to Serie A side Lecce with less than a year of football under his belt.

No senior appearances were forthcoming for Smajlovic in Lecce’s colours after his move, as he could clock only five appearances for the club’s youth side in the Primavera.

Serie B side Lecco loaned him in January 2024, but the move came and went without an appearance for Smajlovic.

Lecce announced a mutual termination of the contract in 2024, despite having two more years to run on it, as second tier Swedish side Sandviken snapped him up.

After ten appearances in the Superettan, Smajlovic was on the move again, signing for top division Norwegian side Sandefjord in 2025.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Smajlovic carried his side to a fifth-placed finish in the Eliteserien, with Sandefjord managing no better than tenth in recent years prior to last season, as they just missed out on qualification for Europe.

His performances also led to him featuring in the league’s Team of the Season which has in turn vaulted him back on the radars of European clubs.

Celtic are said to be one of the clubs showing ‘concrete interest’ in Smajlovic, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Smajlovic’s displays since returning to Scandinavia have also led to French club Toulouse placing him on their list for the summer, while Sandefjord’s domestic rivals Bodo/Glimt are said to be tracking him.

Celtic’s Maik Nawrocki, signed for over €5m from Polish side Legia Warsaw in 2023, was loaned out to German club Hannover with an option to buy last summer.

Even if Hannover do not, or cannot, exercise their option, Nawrocki is said to be not short of options, as a number of Bundesliga sides are said to be keen on the Polish defender.

Smajlovic could potentially be a replacement for Nawrocki, brought into challenge Liam Scales and Auston Trusty for a starting spot in due course.

Celtic’s last gamble on an unknown defender from Scandinavia did not work out well however, with Gustaf Lagerbielke failing to make any real impact in Scottish football.

Lagerbielke is now on the books at Portuguese side Braga.