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Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa has claimed he now understands how big the Magpies are and is determined to have a good next season.

Wissa has endured a difficult campaign due to a serious knee injury that forced him to miss 19 Newcastle games following his move from Brentford in September 2025.

The 29-year-old forward was brought in to bolster Eddie Howe’s attack this season, but has made only 24 appearances, scoring three times and chipping in with one assist in all competitions.

It was widely known that Wissa wanted to play for Newcastle United, but at one point, the Magpies were worried that Brentford would sell him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Following an underwhelming campaign in front of goal, while being sidelined for some of the season, Wissa is now looking forward to next season, confessing his love towards the Magpies, and understanding the stature of the club.

The 29-year-old feels that there are plenty of players who have difficult first seasons when they move clubs, but he is determined to keep battling on.

Wissa insists he is keen for the fans to know the love he has for Newcastle, while he feels connections now building with his team-mates.

Wissa said on JoelBeyaTV (38:21): “I am a soldier. I can make mistakes and I can keep on making so many mistakes, because I am human. I want them [the fans] to know the love I’ve got for this shirt.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“Looking forward to next season, I can understand how big this club is, how important the club is for the players, but I hope I’m going to do better. I will try my best to do better for sure.

“To perform at Newcastle is something unbelievable for me. I am very proud to be here. Very grateful to be here.

“I know so many players struggle after the first year, maybe here or elsewhere.

“Now I’m starting to connect with the players and it’s really important for me.”

Newcastle are currently 14th in the Premier League table, looking likely to miss out on European football next season, and the chairman is set to meet for a ‘comprehensive overview’ with the Magpies management.

Besides that, boss Edie Howe’s future at the club seems uncertain following a poor season at the helm, and an ex-Premier League star can already sense ‘disconnect starting’ to grow between the manager and the Magpies fans.

Moreover, Newcastle could part ways with some of their high-profile players to manage the books, and forward Anthony Gordon has been garnering interest from Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Wissa and Newcastle, but for now, both he and the club will want to finish the season on a high with only four games to go until the end of the season.