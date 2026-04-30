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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has backed West Brom manager James Morrison to continue on in the role of head coach next season after steering the Baggies to safety this campaign.

With one league game to go, West Brom have secured safety, sitting in 21st place, four points above the drop zone as Oxford United, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday will be playing their football in the third tier next year.

A season of upheaval with three different managers at the helm, beginning with Ryan Mason who was dismissed in January, before Morrison stepped in as interim, with the club then opting to appoint another young coach in Eric Ramsey despite warnings to the contrary.

After failing to register a win in 44 days, Ramsey was sacked, handing responsibility back to the former Baggies midfielder, who was tasked with steering his boyhood club clear of the relegation scrap.

Morrison lost his first match in charge, a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United that initially raised doubts, however, since then he has gone unbeaten in ten matches, keeping seven clean sheets in that run, with one former Championship star noting the gamble has paid off.

Parkin gave a strong endorsement of the idea that the Scottish tactician should be retained beyond May, suggesting there is little case for change after his spell in charge.

He indicated that Morrison has done enough to warrant continuation, dismissing the need for other candidates to be considered for the role.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The former hitman also referenced the impact of the appointment, noting that while such decisions can sometimes be made out of sentiment to reconnect with supporters, he feels Morrison’s particular stint has delivered across the board and earned full credit.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (16:29): “I think you have to [keep him on], don’t you?

“I was thinking it.

“All the people that are getting their CVs ready to send into the Hawthorns, they might as well chuck them in the bin now because I think he’s done enough.

“So often you see it when you get an appointment out of a bit of sentiment and to get the fans back on side, but I mean this has ticked every box, hasn’t it?

“So full marks to him.”

At one stage, the Baggies were left nervously in the thick of the relegation battle after the threat of a PSR points deduction loomed large, but a strong resurgence under Morrison ensured they stayed well clear of danger, even after a later two-point penalty was ultimately applied.

West Brom round off the campaign away to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend, with it remaining to be seen whether Morrison’s impressive end-of-season work in the Throstles’ dugout will earn him a permanent deal beyond this season.