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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin assessed Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison after watching him for Fiorentina against Sassuolo, branding his display woeful and suggesting he struggled to cope with the intensity.

Leeds sent the 29-year-old out on loan to the Tuscan side in January until the end of the season after a restricted first half at Elland Road, in which he logged fewer than 500 minutes across all competitions.

He effectively traded one relegation battle for another, arriving with the club sitting just above the Serie A drop zone, but a run of improved results has since lifted them to 15th with four games remaining.

The English winger has featured more regularly under Paolo Vanoli, making 19 appearances and registering four goal contributions, with the La Viola boss drawing comparisons to Marcelo Bielsa for his style and intensity.

The Florence outfit hosted tenth-placed Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday, with the contest finishing in a 0-0 stalemate, as Harrison started on the right but was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark.

Reflecting on the Fiorentina clash, Parkin branded Harrison’s display woeful and suggested he struggled to cope with the intensity, also pointing to former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic, who lined up in Sassuolo’s midfield, in a similar light.

He added that, despite the goalless outcome, the match delivered as a spectacle, praising the atmosphere, the ultras behind the goal, the flags, and the relentless singing as part of an enjoyable experience.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The 45-year-old said on What The EFL (1:30): “The main event, the Fiorentina game, Jack Harrison, woeful.

“Couldn’t handle the heat, could he?

“Might as well have been out with us, the night before

“Matic as well, he might as well have been with us.

“But you know what, as a spectacle, everything that I wanted.

“I spent the entire time just watching the ultras behind the goal, to be honest, and the flags and the relentless singing.

“Good experience as well, a good fun experience.”

Since his arrival, the former Everton loanee featured in all of I Gigliati’s Conference League knockout fixtures up to their quarter-final exit to Crystal Palace two weeks ago, yet uncertainty remains over whether he fits into their plans beyond the summer.

The 29-year-old, contracted to Leeds until 2028, has earned praise from a current teammate and a former La Viola player, with a €6m purchase option in place, though it remains to be seen whether the club will activate it at the end of the season.