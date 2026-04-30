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Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu has expressed his desire to get some revenge on Burnley following defeat against the Clarets earlier this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has continued to be key for Leeds boss Daniel Farke throughout the campaign, missing only four games in the entire season.

Leeds recently went out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage and are now focused once again on the Premier League, with Ampadu urging team-mates to take motivation from the defeat.

The Whites are set to lock horns with Burnley on Friday night and the Clarets will visit Elland Road without Scott Parker following his departure from Turf Moor.

Burnley’s relegation was confirmed last week after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City, and following Parker’s exit, Mike Jackson will lead the Clarets in the remaining games as interim manager.

Leeds came up alongside Burnley from the Championship last season, but saw the Clarets beat them at Turf Moor earlier this term.

Ampadu has not forgotten the loss to Burnley and is eyeing taking revenge when the Clarets visit Elland Road on Friday.

The Welsh defender says Leeds are expecting to face off against the very best of Burnley and the Clarets’ current situation does not make a difference towards the Whites’ approach to the match.

Job Capacity Shrewsbury Town Caretaker Shrewsbury Town Manager Tranmere Rovers Manager Burnley Caretaker Mike Jackson’s managerial roles

Ampadu said on Leeds United’s official website: “We have got to match the battle and we have got to match the fight.

“The biggest thing is just to be us and to show that spirit, that fight and that togetherness.

“They beat us earlier in the year so we want to get a bit of revenge for that.

“They are not going to want us to win, as with any game of football, so I do not think their situation changes anything so we have got to expect the very best Burnley.”

The last time the two sides met in the Premier League was in October, when Burnley secured a 2-0 win over Leeds, with goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna.

Leeds will want to pick up all three points against Burnley to increase the gap between themselves and the relegation zone, and will have to do so despite the absence of left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The Whites have 40 points on the board, with no defeats in the last five Premier League fixtures, and beating Burnley could well all but seal survival.

However, it remains to be seen if the Clarets see a pick-up in performance following the exit of Parker as boss, with the ultra defensive shackles taken off.