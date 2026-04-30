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West Ham United and Newcastle United are ‘very interested’ in Real Betis star Natan, but the player wants to continue in the Spanish top-flight.

The Brazilian started his senior career in the Brazilian Serie A with Flamengo, where he spent five years, after joining them as a teenager.

The central defender impressed at Sao Paulo-based Red Bull Bragantino, before Serie A giants Napoli picked him up in the summer of 2023.

Natan’s game time at the Italian outfit, though, was very limited as he struggled to impress in his two-year stint at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Last season, he performed well on loan at La Liga outfit Real Betis, who paid €9m to acquire the Brazilian’s services on a deal until the summer of 2030.

The former Brazil Under-20 international has been one of the standout performers for Manuel Pellegrini’s side throughout this campaign.

Multiple Premier League clubs have already shown interest as Crystal Palace are keen, but the club are ‘in no hurry’ to sell Natan.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2021 Red Bull Bragantino (loan) 2021 Red Bull Bragantino 2022-2023 Napoli 2023-2025 Real Betis (loan) 2024-2025 Real Betis 2025- Natan’s career history

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle and West Ham are ‘very interested’ in the 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back ahead of the summer window.

However, despite the interest, it has been suggested that the former Napoli man is ‘prioritising remaining’ in La Liga.

He has been floated as an option for Barcelona to sign and it is suggested he is likely to cost around €30m and not the €35m Betis have been looking for.

Newcastle have been keen on beefing up their backline in the upcoming campaign, and have been keen on Roma’s Jan Ziolkowski, who has more Premier League clubs keen on him.

Chelsea loan star Axel Disasi has been a key addition to West Ham’s defence and one ex-Premier League star believes the Frenchman’s arrival was a good business.

Bournemouth are also chasing Natan, as they are set to lose their star centre-back, Marcos Senesi, who is being eyed by Tottenham Hotspur; Juventus are also trying to sign the Argentinian.

The Hammers will need to ensure their safety in the Premier League in the last four games of the season to tempt him to come to the London Stadium.