Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Presenter Peter Martin believes Martin O’Neill remains firmly in the frame for the Celtic job amid ongoing uncertainty over the club’s managerial direction.

O’Neill is in his second interim spell at Celtic Park this season, having first stepped in when Brendan Rodgers left, before returning in January following the sacking of Wilfried Nancy.

Under the veteran tactician, the Bhoys have managed to remain in the Scottish Premiership title race, despite looking down and out under Nancy.

Now the Hoops sit just three points behind table-toppers Hearts with four rounds remaining in the Scottish Premiership.

O’Neill’s side also have another trophy in their sights, having reached the Scottish Cup final, where they are set to face Dunfermline Athletic.

Celtic could end the season as double winners, but that might still see a managerial change.

A host of potential next manager options have emerged given O’Neill’s age and the thought that he will step down regardless.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Jens Berthel Askou, who is enjoying an impressive campaign at Motherwell has been talked up as a candidate and one former top flight star thinks he must be considered.

Martin though believes that O’Neill is not yet out of the picture and could well stay on.

He thinks the Celtic board will take into account the views of the fans and that could lead to O’Neill staying.

Martin said on PLZ Soccer (21:57): “Listen, the one thing about it is, if there’s an angle from this board to try and appease the Celtic fans and avoid the major unrest that’s coming in the summer, they will do it.

“So Martin O’Neill, I agree, he’s still in with a shout on it.

“I think a lot of people I’ve been speaking to are in the Jens Berthel Askou camp, but you can’t second guess what way this is going to go with the board and what unrest will unravel if they don’t win the league.”

Former Celtic star Alan Rough has urged the club’s board to consider offering O’Neill a role at board level if he is not handed the managerial position on a permanent basis.

Celtic are set to face Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday, while former Hoops striker Cillian Sheridan has suggested momentum had shifted towards the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership title race.