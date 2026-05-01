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Fixture: Leeds United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Burnley for this evening’s Premier League match under the lights at Elland Road – match preview here.

The Whites suffered disappointment last weekend when they went out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, but must quickly shrug that off as survival in the Premier League not yet assured.

With Leeds sitting on 40 points, usually that would secure survival, but with teams below them capable of going on winning runs, Farke will want more in the bank.

Burnley arrive already relegated, but there is an element of revenge seeking on the part of Leeds, who lost at Turf Moor earlier this season.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu has admitted Leeds do not want to lose against the same opposition twice this term.

Farke is without defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, but believes he has solutions to cope with the Swede’s absence.

Despite Burnley having gone down, Farke is expecting a competitive Clarets side tonight.

They have a new boss at the helm, with Scott Parker having left and Mike Jackson in temporary charge.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Burnley tonight is Karl Darlow, while at the back Farke goes with a three of Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

As wing-backs in tonight’s system, the Leeds boss has Jayden Bogle and James Justin.

In midfield, Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Anton Stach plays. Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United lineup vs Burnley at any point during the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench he can turn to and they include Dan James and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Burnley

Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha