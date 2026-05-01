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Aston Villa are ‘determined’ to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Gabriel Sara and talks are set to continue for the Galatasaray midfielder.

The Villa Park outfit lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night 1-0, but are strongly placed to have Champions League football next season.

They will look to turn the tie in their favour next week when they host the Tricky Trees at Villa Park to book their place in the final of the competition.

One former top-flight star believes that Aston Villa’s home ground is going to be electrifying, issuing a warning to Forest.

Aston Villa would love to finish the season with a trophy, but planning is taking place for the summer transfer window regardless of what happens.

Unai Emery’s side will have to get their business right to boost the squad and also stay on the right side of financial rules.

They have already decided Douglas Luiz’s option to buy clause is too expensive.

The Villans are claimed to have ‘opened talks’ with Galatasaray star Sara’s camp as they are keen on beefing up their engine room.

South American star Davinson Sanchez Gabriel Sara Mauro Icardi Yaser Asprilla Can Guner Lucas Torreira South American players on the books at Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur have been tracking the Brazilian for several months and Villa’s entry could prove to be a significant development in the transfer saga.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Villa Park club ‘definitely want’ to sign Sara from the Cimbom, competing with Spurs for his signature.

And it has been suggested that talks regarding the Brazilian’s potential summer switch to Villa Park are set to be continued in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray, though, will not approve Sara’s departure for a small fee, as the need for a substantial fee has been confirmed for the Brazil international.

The former Norwich City star’s standout performances at RAMS Park have attracted multiple clubs, and the English clubs face interest from other clubs.

Serie A giants Napoli feel that Sara could be a key addition to their midfield next season, but he is seen as an exotic target.

Now it remains to be seen whether Villa are ready to match Galatasaray’s asking price for Sara, whose contract runs for three more years in Turkey.