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Turkish club Besiktas are eyeing a move for Burnley loan star Florentino Luis as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is on loan at Turf Moor with an obligation to buy, but has been unable to help the Clarets avoid being relegated into the Championship.

Florentino joined Burnley on a season-long from Benfica in September 2025 and he has featured in 27 matches for the Clarets this Premier League season, including 22 starts, while also providing two assists.

With Burnley being relegated, Florentino looks likely to be on the move again in the summer and he has interest from Turkey.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas have identified the midfielder as the perfect fit for their needs and added him to their shortlist.

The Besiktas staff believe that he could ‘form a compatible partnership’ in the engine room with Orkun Kokcu.

Kokcu is drawing interest from Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but Besiktas are hoping to keep hold of him and the player is minded to stay in Turkey.

Booked against Nottingham Forest (H) Newcastle United (H) Brighton (A) West Ham United (H) Brighton (H) Nottingham Forest (A) PL games Florentino Luis booked in

Burnley represent a third loan spell for Florentino, who has also had stints in Ligue 1 with Monaco and in La Liga at Getafe.

He has found himself regularly going into the referee’s notebook at Burnley, being booked on six occasions in the Premier League so far.

Florentino will be aiming to continue featuring for Burnley over their remaining games this season, but the Clarets have just had a managerial change.

With Scott Parker having departed by mutual consent, Mike Jackson has stepped in as caretaker to see out the campaign, and it is unclear if he will favour Florentino.

The midfielder will likely not want to drop down into the Championship with Burnley, which could well mean Jackson does not see him as part of the club’s immediate future.