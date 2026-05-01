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Coventry City have made initial enquiries to explore a deal for Leeds United target Lois Openda, of Serie A giants Juventus, with their promotion to the Premier League confirmed.

Openda signed for Juventus on a loan with an obligation to buy from German side RB Leipzig last summer, amid Aston Villa and Sunderland were tentatively credited with an interest in the forward.

Despite enduring an underwhelming season in Italy, Premier League interest in the Belgian striker remains high, as has been the case since the early years of his career.

Everton failed with a bid for Openda while he was still at Lens in 2023, as Leeds were also scouting the striker in the same season.

English interest in Openda has not been one-sided, as the player too seems to be inclined to a move to the country, indicating an openness to play ‘someday in England or Spain’ in late 2023, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur joined the list of clubs being linked with the Belgian.

Openda has struggled to make any kind of impression at Juventus, but the Bianconeri have an obligation to buy him regardless of his performances.

He has cost Juventus a total of €44m, which they are unlikely to get back, and the club could even loan him out with an option or obligation to buy.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Leeds have been widely linked with Openda in recent days, but now the Whites face competition for his signature from Coventry City.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Coventry City have conducted initial enquires about a possible deal to sign the attacker.

The newly promoted side want to find out if Openda is a realistic target and what terms might be needed to snap him up.

Leeds have been urged to sign a plan B for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer, while one ex-striker admitted in February that he feels Coventry City will need to strengthen in attack.

Openda in that sense could be an ideal addition for either club and this summer could be the one in which the Belgian makes his long-awaited switch to English shores.

While Leeds could be an attractive destination, Openda may also be drawn by the prospect of playing for Frank Lampard, given his reputation in the game.