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Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has been offered to Italian clubs Juventus, AC Milan and Inter ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old defender arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2020 from Bournemouth to bolster the backline at the Etihad under manager Pep Guardiola.

Ake has racked up 174 appearances in all competitions during his time at Manchester City, and now it has been suggested that he might depart this summer.

The Dutch defender has not featured much this term, following the inclusion of Marc Guehi in defence, and has fallen down the pecking order under Guardiola.

West Ham tried to sign him in January, but Ake was not interested in joining the Hammers.

This summer he could well leave and he is already being proposed as an option to clubs.

Ake has been offered to Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan and Inter for a potential move this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

It has been suggested that the 31-year-old will be available for between €10m and €15m, while his salary expectations are also not likely to be an issue for the Italian sides.

Club played for Chelsea Reading Watford Bournemouth Manchester City Clubs Nathan Ake has played for

Juventus are in the market for a centre-back and are making a big push to sign Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth, having put in an offer which is close to the proposal Tottenham Hotspur have made him.

Besides that, AC Milan have also been looking to upgrade their backline and are keeping tabs on West Ham United target Tiago Gabriel.

Ake is not the only player linked with a move away from Etihad this summer, as Jack Grealish is also keen on staying at Everton beyond his one-year loan spell at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Cityzens will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next to face Everton on Monday, as they look to push for another league title under Guardiola.

Manchester City are currently gunning for the Premier League title, as they find themselves just three points behind league leaders Arsenal, with only five games to play.

It is unclear where Ake will be playing his football next season, but at the moment, he will want to finish the season on a high in what could be his last campaign at the Etihad.