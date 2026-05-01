Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The agent of Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon did not hold talks with Bayern Munich last week, amid the Bavarians plotting other potential options.

The Magpies will be without European football next season, sitting 14th in the Premier League and having exited the Champions League to Barcelona last month, leaving the club needing to offload players to balance the books.

This season, Gordon has made 46 appearances under Eddie Howe, scoring 17 goals and adding five assists, with the majority of his output coming in the Champions League, where he hit double figures with ten goals.

His Premier League form, however, has been underwhelming, with fans even booing him after he caused an error that led to a goal in their 3-2 defeat to Everton at St James’ Park in February, as he has managed just six league goals all season.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, who see him as a potential long term successor to Luis Diaz, and made initial contact with the Englishman’s agent earlier this month.

Last week, it was suggested that Bayern Munich aimed to agree personal terms with Gordon before approaching Newcastle United, in a bid to use the player’s desire to join the Allianz Arena as leverage to lower the club’s asking price.

Despite that, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, ‘no negotiations’ took place with his agent at Sabener Strasse last week, with the Bundesliga heavyweights keeping alternative targets lined up should the Magpies star prove too expensive.

Bayern Munich coach Days in charge Carlo Ancelotti 454 Jupp Heynckes 264 Niko Kovac 490 Hansi Flick 604 Julian Nagelsman 631 Thomas Tuchel 421 Vincent Kompany 701 Recent Bayern Munich coaches

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is understood to be a keen admirer of the English winger and has sanctioned a potential move to Germany, however, the Bavarians remain unwilling to meet Newcastle’s reported £75m valuation.

The England international is widely tipped to depart by the summer, as suggested by a former top-flight star, with Liverpool having chased him in the past, although Bayern Munich currently look to be leading the chase for his signature.

Should Newcastle be forced into a sale due to financial pressures, Bayern Munich would be well positioned to strike, though it remains to be seen where the 25-year-old will be playing his football next season.

The Bavarians are sure to have alternative targets ready to go to avoid being held to ransom by Newcastle this summer.