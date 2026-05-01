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Derby County centre-back Sondre Langas has insisted he is not surprised by the Rams’ turnaround from last season, having anticipated it following the appointment of John Eustace.

The Norway international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Pride Park outfit last February, arriving from Viking, alongside Eustace, who took charge 13 days later.

At the time, Derby were languishing in 21st place, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but the 46-year-old steered them to safety on the final day despite losing five of his 14 games, with one ex-EFL star predicting a bright future under his leadership.

This season began slowly, with the Rams winless in August, while Langas did not feature until October as he recovered from a knee injury, before form improved following his return with a five-game winning run between October and November.

That upward trajectory has continued, with Derby still in the playoff conversation heading into the final game, sitting eighth and just one point behind seventh and sixth-placed Hull City and Wrexham.

With a superior goal difference, the Rams can seal a route to Wembley with a win in their next match if both Wrexham and Hull fail to win, while even a draw would be enough provided both sides lose this weekend.

Langas insisted the team’s swift rise has not caught him off guard, crediting the immediate influence of Eustace’s arrival and the unity forged throughout the club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The 25-year-old defender highlighted how that collective spirit has been central to raising standards and accelerating their progress, allowing the side to take a significant step forward.

While acknowledging the achievement as a positive step forward, he also stressed that there remains a strong desire within the group to keep striving for more.

Langas said on RamsTV (0:40): “No, I’m not surprised that we are.

“I don’t know if you call it quick turnaround or what you call it, but I think you could feel it when the gaffer came and everything, the togetherness with the team and the club and the fans and everyone on the whole tied well together.

“I feel that’s a special thing that made us improve and push each other all the way, and now we sit here to fight for a playoff place just one year after.

“It is a good thing, but you want more, of course.”

The final fixture of the season will be played in front of the Pride Park faithful on Saturday, as the Rams host Sheffield United, with Eustace hoping for a result that can propel his side into the playoffs.

Wrexham face a stern test against Middlesbrough, who remain in the hunt for automatic promotion, while Hull City take on a Norwich side that have lost just once in their last seven under Philippe Clement.

There is plenty riding on the final day, with the turnaround already hailed as remarkable by a former Rams striker, while an ex-captain has stressed that the push now comes down to character, with the team needing to do all they can to secure the result.