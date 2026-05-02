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Aaron Lennon believes that with performances like the one against Burnley, Leeds United star Dominic Calvert-Lewin will nudge England manager Thomas Tuchel to put him in the England squad for the World Cup.

The 29-year-old continued with his impressive goalscoring form this season, scoring the Yorkshire side’s third as they humbled an already-relegated Burnley side 3-1 at home on Friday night.

Playing on the right-hand side of the two-man attack, the former Everton man covered a distance of over 10 km in 89 minutes, leaving a telling impression on Lennon.

The 39-year-old was impressed with what he saw from Calvert-Lewin, lauding him for his all-round play and the way he chased down lost causes.

Echoing a sentiment shared by Leeds United great Dominic Matteo, who feels the confidence flowing through the striker, Lennon insisted that the way Calvert-Lewin performed will put him in frame for the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

“I thought he [Calvert-Lewin] was fantastic. I thought he led the line brilliantly. I thought [Jayden] Bogle on that right-hand side was brilliant”, Lennon said on talkSPORT (1st May, 22:03).

“But Dominic Calvert-Lewin, we spoke about him before the game, his all-round play was fantastic, he led the line brilliantly.

Striker Club Harry Kane Bayern Munich Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United Strikers in most recent England squad

“I thought there were moments in the game where he looked like he was not that much involved, but his winning flick-ons, his chasing down lost causes and then a wonderful bit of play for the first goal. And then he gets his tap-in at the end.

“And hopefully, that could lead him to nudging Thomas Tuchel to put him in the England squad.”

Harry Kane has been leading the line for England, but Tuchel will need back-ups and it remains to be seen whether the Leeds United striker is able to get the nod.

His last appearance in an England shirt came in March against Uruguay in a friendly.

Leeds have already started preparations to add a back-up to Calvert-Lewin and Juventus attacker Lois Openda is one of the options being explored, though the Whites face competition from Coventry City.