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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting at St James’ Park.

While Howe is widely expected to remain as Newcastle manager into next season, Newcastle have now dropped as low as 15th in the league table and look likely to end the campaign well short of European football.

They have lost their last four Premier League games on the spin and further defeats could lead to more Magpies supporters turning against the manager.

Newcastle have been holding meetings to plan for next season and, given last summer’s poor transfer window, there is major pressure to get it right.

Potential signings will be watching how Newcastle perform and finishing near the bottom of the Premier League may make selling a move to the north east even harder.

There is also no telling how it would affect the star men at the club, with Anthony Gordon wanted by Bayern Munich, and other top players potentially set to be in demand.

Howe is not underestimating the threat posed by Brighton and is keen for Newcastle to use past disappointments to fuel them.

The earlier meeting between the two teams, on the south coast, saw Brighton run out 2-1 winners.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton today is Nick Pope, while in defence Howe goes with Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle will be looking to come out on top in the midfield battle and Howe fields Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, while Joe Willock also plays. Jacob Murphy will look to support William Osula in attack.

Howe may need to shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton within the 90 minutes and he has options off the bench to do that which include Nick Woltemade and Lewis Hall.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Brighton

Pope, Burn, Thiaw, Botman, Miley, Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Osula

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Ramsey