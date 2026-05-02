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Fixture: Brentford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Brentford for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Gtech.

With Tottenham Hotspur showing signs of improvement, the pressure is now on West Ham to make sure they pick up the required points to stay out of the bottom three.

Nuno’s men have shown they can handle the pressure, responding to get a win over Everton last time out, which one Hammers star insisted was proof of their never say die attitude.

Dropping any points could prove to be critical though and West Ham must aim for all three away at Brentford this afternoon.

Attacker Jarrod Bowen is happy with the threats in the final third that West Ham have and they could need to score multiple goals today to get the job done.

Nuno is boosted by no new injury concerns as he seeks to overcome the Bees, meaning he can name an unchanged team.

The earlier Premier League meeting between the two teams this season saw Brentford run out 2-0 winners.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Brentford this afternoon, while in defence the Hammers boss picks Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The engine room could be a key battleground and West Ham field Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, while leading the final third threat Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

If Nuno needs to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Brentford at any point he has options off the bench to call for and they include Callum Wilson and Adama Traore.

West Ham Lineup vs Brentford

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Wilson, Traore, Lamadrid, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Scarles, Kante