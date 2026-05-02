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Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini believes Enzo Le Fee is hugely influential for the Black Cats when he plays centrally, but acknowledged Regis Le Bris often has to play him out of position.

The 26-year-old midfielder arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2025 from Roma and has become a key member under manager Le Bris since his arrival.

The French midfielder has notched up five goals and chipped in with five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, receiving praise from manager Le Bris.

Under the management of Le Bris, Sunderland are on their way to securing a comfortable mid-table finish in the Premier League this season, defying pre-season predictions they would be relegated.

However, the 50-year-old now finds himself in a major dilemma on whom he should deploy in the Black Cats midfield between Habib Diarra and Le Fee.

Gabbiadini has insisted that Le Fee should be playing as the main central-midfielder as the 26-year-old always makes himself available for his team-mates and he works hard for the team, while also finding little pockets of space in tight situations.

The former Sunderland striker believes that Le Bris needs to make a decision, while questioning if Diarra is the right choice, indicating that some of the runs he makes during games may not be needed.

Club played for Lorient Rennes Roma Sunderland Clubs Enzo Le Fee has played for

Gabbiadini said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “Sometimes he has to play Le Fee in a wide position because other people are injured.

“But yes, getting him into the middle of the park, he’s been so influential and, you know, he sees those little openings and finds little pockets of space, but it can leave you unbalanced in other ways.

“I think if he’s fit, he’s got to play because he’s, he’s such a clever footballer.

“Hard work is brilliant and everyone has to work hard.

“But, you know, I think at times Diarra is running, but is he running in the right areas? Does he need to run?

“My favourite saying was, ‘good players know when to stand still’ and Le Fee does that.

“He makes himself available for his team-mates.”

This season, Le Bris has played Le Fee in multiple positions, which showcases his versatility as a player.

Le Fee was wanted by a host of Premier League sides earlier in his career, with Leeds United, Fulham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leicester City all showing keen interest.

Despite that, when he left France he joined Italian giants Roma.

The Frenchman flopped at Roma, but there was still some surprise when he left the Giallorossi to join Sunderland, who were a Championship side at the time.

Now flourishing in the Premier League under Le Bris, Le Fee’s decision to join Sunderland has paid off.