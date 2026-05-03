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Aston Villa are showing interest in Juventus attacker Jonathan David and ‘could even make an offer’ for his services in the summer transfer window.

Villa have had to watch their work in the transfer market due to PSR rules, but they are set to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which should loosen the purse strings at Villa Park.

Unai Emery had Aston Villa in the Premier League title race for part of this season, however Richard Keys’ prediction that their challenge would fade away by March was proven correct.

Emery will want the tools to sustain a push next term, meaning great squad depth will be needed and Aston Villa are already showing interest in a number of players.

They are keen on Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with assessments of his suitability having taken place.

More firepower is also being sought and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Villa are interested in Juventus’ David.

The Canada international has been drawing serious interest from Turkey, but he could end up in the Premier League instead.

Scored against Parma (H) Sassuolo (A) Cremonese (H) Napoli (H) Parma (A) Bologna (H) Jonathan David’s Serie A goals this season

It is suggested that Aston Villa ‘could even make an offer’ for David in the summer transfer window as they mull bringing him to the Premier League.

David has been on Aston Villa’s radar for some time and it was suggested in 2024 that he had risen to become a top target for the club.

Villa could face competition from within the Premier League for the attacker, with both Nottingham Forest and West Ham credited with interest in him in April.

With Aston Villa near the top of the Premier League though, Villa Park could well make for an appealing destination for David.

David has found it difficult to score goals for Juventus consistently this season, managing just six in 32 Serie A outings.

Four of his six goals came in a hot streak in January, while he netted twice in the Champions League league phase.

David was first linked with a move to England when he was on the books at Gent, but has yet to play in the Premier League.