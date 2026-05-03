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Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Easter Road as he looks for his side to move level on points with Hearts.

The Celtic boss has been crystal clear that there is virtually no room for error as he seeks to guide the Bhoys to retain the title amid a three-way battle at the top of the table.

There have been some signs of players hitting form at the right time and O’Neill has been especially pleased with attacker Daizen Maeda.

Arne Engels has also stepped forward and produced good performances, with one former Scotland forward stressing there needs to be appreciation for what he brings to the side.

Celtic are playing before their title rivals, who meet on Monday night, but O’Neill stressed that is only an advantage for his side if they are able to get the win.

Hibernian head into the game on a run of back to back defeats and will be eager to end that today by performing against Celtic.

They will remember that the last time they faced Celtic, in February, they were able to come away from Celtic Park with a 2-1 win.

The three meetings between the sides this season have seen the spoils shared, with one win apiece and one draw.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Hibernian today, while in defence the Bhoys boss picks a back four of Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

The experienced manager will know the importance of dominating in midfield and he goes with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Sebastian Tounetki support Daizen Maeda.

There are a host of options for O’Neill to change his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian from the bench if he needs to and they include Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Hibernian

Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Yang, Tounetki, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Ralston