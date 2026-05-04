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Former Hearts forward Ryan Stevenson has told Rangers boss Danny Rohl he is ‘miles off it’ with his post-match comments denying that there is a mentality issue with the Gers.

Rangers headed to play Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday evening on the back of a damaging home defeat to Motherwell and were looking to turn the page and make a statement about still being in the Scottish Premiership title race.

They did start well in Edinburgh, taking a 1-0 lead thanks to Dujon Sterling and held it heading into the break.

In the second half though, Rohl’s Rangers wilted, conceding twice and losing 2-1 in a result which all but ends their title hopes.

The Gers boss was asked about his side crumbling post match and denied there is any issue with mentality in his team.

Rohl insisted that it is usual when a side concede that then they are up against it as he vowed to push his Rangers team to fight in their remaining games.

Former Hearts star Stevenson was stunned by Rohl’s comments and compared his behaviour to that of former Gers boss Walter Smith.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Stevenson thinks there clearly is an issue and Rohl should have used the interview to draw a line in the sand and declare the display just not good enough for Rangers.

He feels at least half of the players at Rangers simply do not understand what it is to play for the club.

“He’s miles off it. Honestly, he is miles off it”, Stevenson said on BBC Radio Scotland (4th May, 19:49).

“I’m not going to go back on about Derek McInnes, but they are too different, they are polar opposites.

“That is not good enough for Rangers. You cannot come out and say ‘oh, we’re a young squad with potential’. This is Rangers.

“That is not good enough.

“You see what he is saying that it was only my fans I could hear in the first half. Fair enough, they were good in the first half for 30 minutes.

“Rangers used to come here and absolutely batter us at times. And I mean you were running from pillar to post.

“That’s what you expect off Rangers and Celtic. And I expect a Rangers manager to come out with a bit of authority and go ‘do you know what, that is not good enough from us. Yes, we know it’s not mathematically done, but in a sense it’s done. This is it. We are drawing a line in the sand and if you’re not going to play to my standards you’re going to be out, regardless’.

“Because the responsibility of representing one of these clubs is so big that these players need to understand that.

“I don’t think more than half their players understand what it is to be a Rangers player.”

Rohl was handed the role at Rangers following Steven Gerrard turning down the manager’s job and arrived with just one senior job on his CV, in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now the German will have to increasingly plan for the summer and what could be another rebuild at Ibrox on the back of a trophy-less campaign for Rangers.