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Tottenham Hotspur target Marcos Senesi has become a top target again for Liverpool, who have made progress in the chase for the defender ahead of Juventus, as the Old Lady have fallen further behind.

The Concordia-born central defender is a hot topic in the transfer market as the current season is edging closer towards its conclusion.

Senesi’s current Bournemouth deal runs until the end of next month and he is set to move to a new club, with keen interest from several sides given his contractual situation.

Last month, it was suggested that Fenerbahce were prepared to meet Senesi’s wage demands, but Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A giants are very much in the race for the Argentine.

Relegation battlers, Tottenham, are also huge admirers of the left-footed centre-back and have made him an offer, but Juventus have been fighting for him and their latest proposal got close to Spurs’ level.

However, that has not done any favours to the Serie A giants as, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, ‘Liverpool face Tottenham’ for Senesi and Juventus have fallen behind.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have re-entered the race for Senesi and the indication is they are currently ahead of Juventus for the Argentine and involved in a straight fight with Tottenham.

Interested club Boss Juventus Luciano Spalletti Liverpool Arne Slot Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi Marcos Senesi’s suitors

The Reds lost their weekend clash against Manchester United, but are still well-positioned to secure Champions League football with three games to go this term, and they are attempting to bring in Senesi’s proven Premier League quality.

Arne Slot’s side are claimed to be ready to open talks with the Bournemouth defender’s camp soon, with meetings to discuss a wage packet expected.

He is not the only centre-back that Liverpool are targeting, as Napoli’s Sam Beukema is a target for them, but the Serie A giants are firm on their price for him.

The Reds look to want another centre-back, especially with speculation over Joe Gomez’s future.

Senesi’s ability to progress the ball when his team build a play up is his trademark, which has seen him register five assists in 28 league games.

Spurs could end up losing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero when this season ends, and they feel that Senesi would be a fantastic addition next season.

Whether Senesi will stay in the Premier League beyond the current campaign or leaves England after four years remains to be seen.