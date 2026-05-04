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Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has dubbed Elliot Anderson ‘exceptional’ for his display in Nottingham Forest‘s 3-1 win at Chelsea on Monday.

Anderson did not start at Stamford Bridge and was brought on at the break with Nottingham Forest already leading 2-0.

The 23-year-old midfielder has played in all 35 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest this season and kept his record up when he was introduced.

Under manager Vitor Pereira, Anderson has been brilliant in the middle of the park, controlling the tempo of games, and a former Reds legend claimed the 23-year-old has been ‘showing some real arrogance’ in matches this season.

Schwarzer was impressed by what he saw from Anderson in the capital and dubbed him ‘exceptional’.

The former Premier League goalkeeper was also pleased to see Anderson not being afraid to put the work in and believes other players could learn from the midfielder.

Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Anderson has been exceptional on the ball since he came on.

Club Years Newcastle United 2021-2024 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2022 Nottingham Forest 2024- Elliot Anderson’s career history

“His work rate has brilliant too.

“If some of these players put the same effort in as Anderson did then they would be doing far better than this now.”

Nottingham Forest have been fighting for Premier League survival against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but might have just secured their safety following their 3-1 win over Chelsea on Monday.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice, while Igor Jesus converted a penalty for Nottingham Forest, and Joao Pedro smashed an overhead kick to provide some consolation for Chelsea.

Following their stunning win over the Blues, the Tricky Trees are now 16th in the league on 42 points and six points above the relegation zone with just three games remaining.

Nottingham Forest may well have to deal with interest in Anderson in the summer transfer window, with the midfielder drawing some attention.

He has dealt with the pressure on a relegation battle comfortably and recently compared it to be pressure of representing England.