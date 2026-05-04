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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is wary of his side’s next opponents, Leeds United, who he feels have been playing well of late and are ‘deserving’ of where they are in the table.

Spurs have moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, and have secured consecutive league victories for the first time since August.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Richarlison doubled the lead in the 25th minute which proved enough to take all three points and move Tottenham a point clear of the relegation zone.

De Zerbi’s side cannot afford to let up and are due to welcome Leeds to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next up.

Leeds recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burnley in their most recent Premier League outing, with Anton Stach, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all finding the back of the net.

De Zerbi has taken note of how Leeds have been playing under Daniel Farke of late and is expecting a tough clash.

Despite sitting on 43 points, Leeds are not yet mathematically sure of avoiding the drop and securing at least a point at Tottenham would help.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Premier League Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Last three Leeds United-Tottenham meetings

The Tottenham manager is not getting carried away about pulling out of the relegation zone and wants the focus to instantly go on to Leeds, who he thinks fully deserve to be where they are in the table.

Asked about how he feels with Spurs going out of the drop zone, De Zerbi told TNT Sports: “Nothing because the season is not finished yet.

“We have to play another three games, starting on Monday night with Leeds.

“Leeds are playing very well. They are deserving of staying in this position in the table.

“We can’t forget what the situation was before Wolverhampton.

“It was a very sad situation and these memories have to stay in our heads every day, especially in this week, after this win.”

Leeds have won three of their last five Premier League games and also managed to reach the semi-final stage of the FA Cup before being knocked out, in what has been a superb campaign so far for the Yorkshire giants.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Tottenham visit Elland Road and come away with a 2-1 win.

Spurs also have a good recent record against the Whites, having won each of the past five meetings and, with their upturn under De Zerbi, will likely start as favourites to make it six.