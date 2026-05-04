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Former Leeds United forward Jermaine Beckford has urged the Whites to take at least a point, or all three, against Tottenham Hotspur, a result that could dent Spurs’ season amid the relegation fight.

Leeds secured a vital victory over Burnley on Friday night under the lights at Elland Road, running out 3-1 winners to move onto 43 points with three games remaining in the Premier League.

The weekend then saw West Ham United suffer a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while Tottenham produced a dominant 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The results triggered a shift in the standings, with the Hammers slipping into the drop zone, leaving a seven-point gap to Daniel Farke’s side, who still have to face the relegation battlers before the campaign concludes.

Leeds can still play a decisive role in the survival race, with a visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11th May, followed by a home meeting with Brighton, before closing out the campaign at the London Stadium.

On Friday night, before confirmation of their rivals’ results, Beckford outlined Leeds’ immediate priorities, highlighting the clash with the Lilywhites as a fixture that could shape both sides’ seasons.

He indicated that taking points from that encounter would not only dent Tottenham’s ambitions but also maintain momentum heading into the final two matches, urging Leeds to ‘ruin’ Spurs’ campaign.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Premier League Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Last three Leeds United-Tottenham meetings

The former Jamaica international also stressed that a single point would all but secure Leeds’ status, adding that their current tally should be enough to keep them in the Premier League.

Beckford said on LUTV (11:53): “Yes, look, first and foremost, we’ve got to deal with Spurs.

“They’re up first.

“Get a point or three points against Spurs.

“It ruins their season because I can’t see them picking up too many points, and then we’ve got West Ham at the end of the season, which will be intriguing away at their place.

“But the exciting part is, if we are able to pick up a point, we’re guaranteed.

“We are safe, we’re staying in the Premier League, but we are guaranteed to be in the Premier League.”

Since Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment, Tottenham have taken seven points from a possible 12, though the Italian boss remains wary of the threat posed by Farke’s side, acknowledging their strong run in form.

Farke will not want Leeds to let up, even if they are all but sure of survival, as he will know the higher up the Premier League table they can finish the more attractive prospect they will make for potential signings.

And one former top flight star has admitted he expects Leeds to spend big this summer.