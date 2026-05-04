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Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Hearts for this evening’s crunch Scottish Premiership clash at Tynecastle.

The Gers suffered a big blow to their Scottish Premiership title hopes last time out when they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell, losing key ground in the race.

With Celtic winning their game on Sunday, losing at Hearts today would leave Rangers four points off the Bhoys and seven off Hearts, with just three games left, a result which could effectively end their title hopes.

Mikey Moore has been shining brightly for Rangers in recent weeks and has been tipped to be key to the club’s title hopes over the remaining games.

Rohl has urged Rangers to keep on believing in the title race and this evening’s clash against Hearts will be a big test of his message.

The Gers boss has Jack Butland between the sticks at Tynecastle and will want to see the England shot-stopper in good form.

At the back, experienced skipper James Tavernier slots in at right-back, amid the news his contract, which runs out in the summer, will not be extended.

Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga have formed an effective centre-back partnership and that continues tonight, with Dujon Sterling slotting in at left-back.

Tochi Chukwuani and Nicolas Raskin will be looking to control the engine room in the Rangers lineup vs Hearts, while Mohamed Diomande is also given the vote to play by Rohl.

Mikey Moore and Andreas Skov Olsen start at Tynecastle and will support striker Youssef Chermiti in the final third.

Rohl could need to shake things up in his Rangers lineup vs Hearts and his options off the bench include Oliver Antman and the fit again Ryan Naderi.

Rangers Lineup vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Sterling, Raskin, Chukwuani, Diomande, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Rommens, Aarons, Barron, Aasgaard, Gassama, Antman, Naderi, Miovski