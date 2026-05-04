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Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow has received ‘three significant’ offers from Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United as the chase for his signature shapes up.

Playing top-flight football in France, the 26-year-old has gone on to become a mainstay in defence for Antoine Kombouare’s Paris FC, who have impressed in Ligue 1 after winning promotion.

He has missed just two league games so far and is vying for a place in the Senegal squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Mbow helped Paris FC win promotion from Ligue 2 last season and Jurgen Klopp even visited their promotion party.

His performances mean a move in the summer could happen as there is interest.

Premier League giants Liverpool, who require defensive reinforcements, have quietly enquired about him.

However, the most concrete interest is coming from Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham.

The Premier League sides have sent ‘three significant’ offers to Mbow’s camp to tempt him into moving to England this summer, according to French radio station RMC.

Club Appearances Paris FC 108 RFC Seraing 27 Nimes 12 Reims 3 Appearances by club for Moustapha Mbow

Mbow remains unsure about the next step in his career and is not opposed to the idea of extending his stay at Paris FC by signing a new contract.

Paris FC, though, are yet to take steps in the direction of offering him a new deal beyond the current 2028 contract.

It, therefore, remains to be seen where the Senegalese ends up when the summer transfer window ends.

Crystal Palace, one of the clubs on the scene, have players already in the shortlist for the central defensive position.

They are set to see change in the summer when Oliver Glasner goes and could find it tough to hold on to Jaydee Canvot.

Fulham could also make for an appealing Premier League step for Mbow, but West Ham do not know which league they will be in yet.

Ipswich Town have also asked about the Paris FC defender, while there is interest from Germany and Lille in France asked about him in the last winter window.

Mbow wore the captain’s armband for Paris FC at the weekend, showcasing his leadership abilities.