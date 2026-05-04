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Tottenham Hotspur now have an identity under Roberto De Zerbi, former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam believes.

For the first time since the very start of the season, the north London side have managed to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League to boost their survival hopes.

The 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday night has helped Spurs breathe a sigh of relief, helping them climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since the 1-0 loss against Sunderland towards the start of April.

It has also proven Pat Nevin’s comments about the side finally waking up to their situation right.

Tottenham now have three games against Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton coming up to make sure that they stay afloat at the expense of West Ham, who have replaced them in the bottom three, following a loss against Brentford.

Adam believes that Spurs have never lacked quality but needed an identity which their new manager De Zerbi has provided them with.

Being there since the end of March, Adam believes that the former Brighton boss has bedded in his ideas and principles into the team.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“He has had time to work with the players, week-to-week, he is trying to get his ideas, his principles into the team and you have seen that tonight”, Adam said post match on talkSPORT (3rd May, 20:57).

“They have got good players, Tottenham, they need a bit of confidence, they need an idea and identity and they have definitely got that with Roberto De Zerbi.”

There are still improvements to be made, according to the former Premier League midfielder, but the start has been made.

“Can they improve on things? Yes, absolutely, but you have got to enjoy these moments.

“It has been far and few between these results and they will enjoy that tonight.

“But they will be back and ready for the next one.”

Former England star Danny Mills feels that Spurs’ relegation would be bad for the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they are able to prevent that from happening.

There will be a renewed sense of optimism in north London now though which could spell bad news for West Ham, or even Nottingham Forest, as Spurs look to do what De Zerbi said they could do and win all their final five Premier League matches this season.