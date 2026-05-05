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Newcastle United have been namechecked as suitors of impressive Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who is wanted by Manchester United.

The Salvador-born midfield talent shone for Brazilian Serie A giants Palmeiras for three years and he played close to 150 games for them.

His performances in Brazil gained significant traction, as Arsenal showed interest in him four years ago, but a move to north London did not happen.

In the summer window of 2023, Danilo looked destined for a move to Ligue 1 giants Monaco, but Nottingham Forest ended up securing his signature.

Ex-Nottingham Forest star Brian Laws was impressed with Danilo’s performances and he showed quality at the City Ground in his 62 Forest appearances.

However, after Danilo suffered a season-ending injury on the first day of the 2024/25 season, Brazilian side Botafogo signed him last summer on a deal worth €25m, giving him a platform to kick on.

The Brazil international has been brilliant at the Glorioso and he has scored ten goals and provided seven assists in only 38 games.

Club played for Cajazeiras Palmeiras Nottingham Forest Botafogo Clubs Danilo has played for

Manchester United are hugely keen on Danilo and it is suggested he is seen as a replacement for Casemiro, but more clubs than just the Red Devils are interested.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Newcastle United are also in the race for the 25-year-old central midfielder.

London club Fulham are also in the race for the Brazil star, having tried to sign him in 2025 and it is suggested the Premier League pair have ‘greater financial capacity’ to do a deal on Botafogo’s terms than Palmeiras and Flamengo, who are also keen.

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Botafogo have slapped an asking price of €45m on Danilo’s head and also feel he could boost his stock further at the World Cup if he goes.

Newcastle could have change in the engine room this summer, with Sandro Tonali wanted and Bruno Guimaraes continuing to be highly rated, while Jacob Ramsey has not lived up to his price tag.

Danilo’s deal runs until the summer of 2029 at the Glorioso and it remains to be seen if he will return to England this coming summer.