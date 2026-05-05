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West Ham United talent Emmanuel Fejokwu is considered a ‘priority addition’ for Serie A giants AC Milan, amid a host of European clubs being keen on the Hammers teenager.

The Hammers are currently in deep relegation trouble following their weekend loss against Brentford, while Tottenham Hotspur defeated Aston Villa to climb out of the relegation zone.

The London club are currently 18th in the league table, a point below Spurs, and are set to face title-chasers Arsenal on Sunday at the London Stadium.

West Ham could be in even more trouble if they lose to the Gunners and a raft of departures would be expected to help to balance the books.

They could look to focus on their youth academy, which has produced talents such as Declan Rice, and currently possess some exciting youth prospects.

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The likes of George Earthy, Finlay Herrick, Ezra Mayers and Mohamadou Kante are considered top talents for the future, and recently turned 16-year-old Fejokwu is also highly rated.

The teenage defensive talent has featured at the Under-15 and Under-16 levels for the Netherlands, and is currently representing England Under-16s.

Game Competition Arsenal (H) Premier League Newcastle United (A) Premier League Leeds United (H) Premier League West Ham’s final three games

Fejokwu is impressing for West Ham’s Under-18s and Under-21s, which has put him on the radar of a number of sides.

According to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, heavyweights AC Milan are looking to add top talents to their youth academy and view the West Ham starlet as a ‘priority addition’.

However, a host of clubs around Europe are keen on him, as the likes of Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax and Utrecht are keeping close tabs on the West Ham talent.

AC Milan are impressed by Fejokwu’s qualities and they are working hard to beat the competition to sign the young defender.

The Rossoneri themselves have produced world-class talents from their academy over the years, and want to develop him within their system.

Their work this summer is part of a ‘new direction’ from the scouting team as they seek ‘pure talents, still raw, but with significant room for growth’.

Fejokwu can play as a central defender or right-back and it is unclear whether West Ham can hold on to him.

The teenager just turned 16 last month, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will be able to fend off competition to keep hold of him or if he will make a move away from England in the summer.