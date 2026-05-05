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Juventus have Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali at the very top of their summer midfielder shortlist, though are pessimistic about their chance of landing him.

The Italian midfielder arrived at Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, initially penning a five-year deal with the Magpies, a contract that has since been extended until 2029.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult first season at St James’ Park, making just eight appearances, as a suspension for breaching betting regulations kept him sidelined for the majority of the campaign.

Over the past two seasons, Tonali has established himself as a key figure under Eddie Howe, making 51 appearances this term and registering ten goal contributions.

His impressive form has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Napoli, all of whom have been monitoring the playmaker.

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According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tonali ‘remains the top name’ for Juventus as they seek a midfielder, but the cost and competition make the deal a tough one to do.

The Old Lady have maintained a long-standing interest in the Italy international, with links to a move to Turin stretching back to 2018, during his Brescia days.

Club played for Brescia AC Milan Newcastle United Clubs Sandro Tonali has played for

The Serie A giants made another push for Tonali last summer, tempting Newcastle with a different kind of proposal, but a deal never materialised as the midfielder favoured staying in England.

Newcastle sit 13th in the table, with European qualification looking increasingly out of reach after managing just one win in their last five league games.

Howe’s men are six points off seventh place, making European football next season unlikely and, according to a former top-flight star, potentially influential in Tonali’s decision.

Juventus sit fourth on 65 points, with Roma just a point behind, and with three games remaining, Luciano Spalletti’s side cannot afford any slip-ups in their push for Champions League qualification, which could also bolster their chances of landing the 25-year-old.

Should European qualification slip away, Newcastle could be forced into difficult decisions off the pitch, with financial adjustments required in the absence of continental revenue.

Alongside Tonali, Anthony Gordon could also come under consideration for a potential move away from St James’ Park, with Bayern Munich keen to take him to the Allianz Arena next season.