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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has assessed Watford’s shortcomings, insisting that despite a wealth of talent, they lack cohesion as a team.

The Hornets endured a season to forget, finishing 16th in the Championship after a dismal run-in that saw them fail to win any of their final eight matches.

Paulo Pezzolano began the campaign in charge but was dismissed after a turbulent opening spell, prompting the return of Javi Gracia to Vicarage Road in October, following his brief but successful stint with the club in 2018.

However, after just 21 games at the helm, Gracia unexpectedly tendered his resignation in February, reportedly lacking faith in the squad despite his appointment being praised shortly before his departure by a former Championship striker.

His exit paved the way for Edward Still, a left-field appointment whose dynamism was praised, though a former EFL star noted that the Hornets often lacked cohesion as a unit under his tenure, before he was let go at the end of the season.

Parkin weighed in on Watford’s reported plans to reshape the squad next season, pointing to a shift towards a blend of battle-hardened recruits alongside the existing crop of talented youngsters.

The 45-year-old emphasised the importance of appointing the right manager and backing them fully to instil a cultural reset at the club, suggesting the current side have too often relied on individual quality rather than operating as a cohesive unit, even during their stronger spells.

Watford manager Reign Roy Hodgson 2022 Rob Edwards 2022 Slaven Bilic 2022-2023 Chris Wilder 2023 Valerien Ismael 2023-2024 Tom Cleverley 2024-2025 Paulo Pezzolano 2025 Javi Gracia 2025-2026 Ed Still 2026 Recent Watford managers

Parkin said on What The EFL (16:19): “I just read that the chairman is talking about changing tactics and going with more experienced, battle-hardened, a la Hull City players for next season, and with the young players they have, the talented young players that would obviously be here.

“A sensible decision is getting the right manager, isn’t it, and giving him the power, I suppose, and changing that culture, which is the only way they can get any success there.

“Too many good individuals, not a team at all, to my money, whenever I saw them, even during their good spells, which there was, I think during the winter time, probably some good periods.”

Parkin questioned whether the Hornets will ever fully “get their house in order,” stressing the need to strike the right balance by bringing in leaders to steady the dressing room and improve consistency.

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“I can’t imagine there’s ever going to be a time when, in our coverage of them on this podcast, that they’re going to get their house completely in order.

“It’s just whether they can get that balance right, in relation to what I was just talking about, get some players that can run the dressing room and, actually, get a little bit of consistency.”

Watford are searching for their 12th managerial appointment since 2021, with Birmingham City cautioned against replicating the same revolving-door approach.

It remains to be seen who will take charge in the close season and the level of freedom, backing, and resources they will be afforded ahead of pre-season, with managers certain to weigh up the risk to their reputation before making the move to Vicarage Road.