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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher did not run a record distance within a Premier League game in Spurs’ win at Aston Villa.

Spurs travelled to Villa Park on Sunday to face an Aston Villa side still feeling the effects of their midweek Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Just four games into Roberto De Zerbi’s tenure, Spurs arrived buoyed by their first win under the Italian, secured at Molineux against Wolves the previous week.

With momentum on their side, the Lilywhites capitalised, producing a commanding display to beat Unai Emery’s men 2-1, as winter arrival Gallagher opened the scoring with a crisp strike from distance, his first goal for the club.

The former Chelsea captain, who chose Spurs over a move to Villa Park, played the full 90 minutes and delivered a tireless display, driving the press and picking up the man of the match award.

In the aftermath, a statistic gained traction on social media suggesting the 26-year-old had covered a Premier League record 13.34 km during the match, underlining his tireless presence across the pitch.

However, according to journalist Alasdair Gold, that is wide of the mark.

Gallagher’s recorded distance at Villa Park stood at 11.6 km, debunking the claim, with the English midfielder having logged greater distances in a Spurs shirt since his January arrival, notably against Manchester City and West Ham United.

Club played for Chelsea Charlton Athletic Swansea City West Brom Crystal Palace Atletico Madrid Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Conor Gallagher has played for

The highest distance covered in a Premier League match this season remains 13.24 km, set by Bruno Guimaraes during Newcastle United’s clash with Leeds United back in January.

Gallagher’s output against Emery’s side was well short of that benchmark, ranking 391st across the league this season.

De Zerbi has already spoken highly of the 26-year-old, expressing a desire to see him rediscover the levels he previously showed at Chelsea.

Sunday’s victory lifts Tottenham out of the bottom three, moving them a point clear of Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, who sit on 36 points, handing the Italian’s side renewed momentum ahead of the final three games of the campaign.

On Monday, Leeds United travel to north London, with De Zerbi wary of the Whites’ threat, particularly as a point for Daniel Farke’s men would secure survival, and the 41-year-old tactician will hope for a repeat of Gallagher’s weekend display to see them through.