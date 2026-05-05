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Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Marcos Senesi has rejected Serie A giants Juventus, bolstering the Premier League duo’s chances of landing the defender in the summer.

Senesi was signed for Bournemouth in 2022 by manager Scott Parker and the defender moved from the Rotterdam-based Feyenoord on a four-year deal.

The defender was highly sought after prior to his move to Bournemouth, as Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Brighton and Newcastle United in the Premier League were credited with an interest.

Since his move to England, Senesi has established himself as a consistent performer for a Bournemouth side who have crept up the Premier League table steadily.

His passing out from the back in particular has become a key component for Bournemouth, making himself indispensable to the side.

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The effectiveness of his line-breaking passes from defence bear evidence in his statistics since Andoni Iraola took over at the club.

He has five assists this season to match his tally from the 2023/24 season, a campaign in which he also scored four goals.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

While Senesi endured a disrupted season last time around, his importance has not passed Bournemouth by, with the Cherries said to have made at least three contract offers to keep him at the club.

With no agreement forthcoming and with Senesi free to discuss terms with European clubs from January, the Argentine has been linked with a slew of clubs, with potential suitors also aware of the bargain they will be obtaining.

Fenerbahce were said to be willing to meet a wage demand of €5m per year from Senesi.

Juventus were then said to have joined the race to sign Senesi, with the club quickly upping their own offer to try and convince him to head to Italy.

It then emerged that Juventus’ offer was of a four-year duration, as they offered wages ‘approaching those of Tottenham’.

Liverpool recently were said to have re-entered the race for Senesi, which was viewed as a setback for Juventus.

It has now emerged that Senesi has rebuffed the chance to join Juventus and, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, ‘says no’ to the Bianconeri.

Senesi has instead indicated a desire to ‘stay in the Premier League’, increasing the chances of both Tottenham and Liverpool signing him.

Senesi will remain one of the most attractive bargains in the market, as long as he does not commit to any particular club.