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Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has dubbed the Gers’ season ‘horrendous’, considering rivals Celtic’s own poor form.

Rangers fell further off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, and likely out of the title race, after a 2-1 defeat on Monday to league leaders, Hearts.

The result became their second successive loss after the split, following on the heels of a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell, and left Rangers trailing Hearts by seven points, and Celtic by four.

Halliday feels that though the Gers ‘got what they deserved’ for their performance, they will be kicking themselves that they have not been able to take advantage of what he termed as Celtic’s worst form in two decades, over the course of the season.

Citing Rangers’ outlay in the transfer market as an additional factor to be considered, Halliday labelled the Gers campaign ‘horrendous’ in that context.

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Halliday said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (2:17:50): “It’s off the back of spending £40m this year.

“Celtic having four different managers at different occasions.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“Celtic being at the nadir, the poorest they have been in over two decades.

“And Rangers are going to come away from this season trophy-less.

“So, they have got a setback in the title race, but over the context of the season, that’s just been a horrendous season for Rangers.

“To be honest, I think after that game today, they got what they deserved and that was a defeat against Hearts.”

Danny Rohl came under fire for his post-match comments, with former Hearts star Ryan Stevenson claiming the Rangers manager is ‘miles off it’.

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel said in March that Rohl must take a ‘bit of blame’ after their exit from the Scottish Cup, echoing Halliday’s sentiment about the Gers’ spending in the transfer market.

Now there will be serious questions heading into the summer over whether the inexperienced manager is the right man to lead Rangers back to title success next term.

If Rohl does stay then he will certainly look to shape the squad further to his liking over the course of the transfer window.