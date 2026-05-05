Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to co-commentate on Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid this evening.

Fabianski has endured a difficult season at West Ham United this term, missing the entirety of the season due to a back injury.

The veteran goalkeeper re-joined West Ham to provide backup for Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola, who have both featured for the Hammers this season.

The Polish shot-stopper’s contract initially expired in June 2025, but the club decided to bring him back to add more cover.

Fabianski had a stint at Arsenal between 2007 and 2014 and picked up an FA Cup winners’ medal with the Gunners before he left.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The goalkeeper is now starting to transition to a career beyond the pitch and will continue tod that again this evening.

According to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy, the 41-year-old goalkeeper will return to the Emirates tonight, but this time as a co-commentator, in the Gunners’ Champions League semi-final second leg match against Atletico Madrid.

Fabianski will be on Canal+ Sport’s Polish coverage of the game.

It will not be the first time that Fabianski is going to feature as a co-commentator, as he made his TV debut in the Champions League semi-final match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Club played for Lech Poznan Legia Warsaw Arsenal Swansea City West Ham United Clubs Lukasz Fabianski has played for

The Gunners and the Los Colchoneros will go into the semi-final clash on Tuesday locked at 1-1, with first-leg goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez.

While Fabianski’s former club, Arsenal are pushing for the Premier League title, his current side, West Ham are fighting to avoid the drop to the Championship.

This evening though, Fabianski will forget about the Hammers’ struggles and focus on Arsenal and their bid to win a first ever European Cup.

His time at Arsenal could have turned out differently, with Arsene Wenger revealing he wanted Fabianski to stay at the Gunners and fight for the number 1 spot.

Fabianski quickly insisted that his time at Arsenal was derailed by injuries and counted himself a better goalkeeper than Wojciech Szczesny.

Now Fabianski will be in position to pass judgement on the current Arsenal side as they try to reach the Champions League final.